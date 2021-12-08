Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.02 million.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.45.
SMTC opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.93. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,380 shares of company stock worth $1,147,064. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.