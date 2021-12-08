Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.02 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.45.

SMTC opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.93. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,380 shares of company stock worth $1,147,064. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

