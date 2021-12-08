Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $4,830,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,935,965 shares of company stock worth $325,066,011. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

