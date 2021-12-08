V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $203.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,939 shares of company stock worth $27,931,036 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

