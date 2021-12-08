V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after buying an additional 434,490 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

