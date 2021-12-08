16,018 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

