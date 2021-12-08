Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.78 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.