Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.56. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

