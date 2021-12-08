Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

