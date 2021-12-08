iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

