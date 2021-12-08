Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $879,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.