Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.