Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,087 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $445,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after buying an additional 181,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $350.76 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.