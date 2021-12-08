Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 848,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 116,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.