Equal (EQL) Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equal has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $377,576.77 and $2,892.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00220325 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

