Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $34.52 million and $4.04 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.33 or 0.08587745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.31 or 1.01335477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

