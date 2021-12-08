Blakecoin (BLC) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $14,253.10 and approximately $10.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,120.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.30 or 0.08660987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00322974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.11 or 0.00959088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00081840 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.00413053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00301456 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

