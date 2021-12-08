Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Sells $19,782.00 in Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Justin W. Yorke sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $19,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.