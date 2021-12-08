B. Riley Weighs in on Byrna Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $373.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

