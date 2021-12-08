BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.92) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,750,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

