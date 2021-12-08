FY2021 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Decreased by Analyst

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($5.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.88). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Canaccord Genuity lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of DCPH opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

