FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Centrica plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centrica in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centrica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CPYYY stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

