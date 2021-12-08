TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

