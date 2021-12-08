Morgan Stanley Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Underweight

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Shares of Atos stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Atos has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

