PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years.

NYSE PCK opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

