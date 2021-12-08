PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 3rd

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.