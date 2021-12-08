PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 3rd

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $7.18.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
