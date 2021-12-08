Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/1/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

11/29/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

11/25/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

11/13/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

10/19/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.