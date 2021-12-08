BCE (NYSE:BCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.
Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BCE by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
