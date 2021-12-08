BCE (NYSE:BCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BCE by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

