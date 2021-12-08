Head to Head Comparison: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SiTime and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 3 21 0 2.88

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $312.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.88%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $198.35, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than SiTime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 52.17 -$9.37 million $0.66 476.92 Analog Devices $7.32 billion 9.39 $1.39 billion $3.69 50.58

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 7.86% 5.57% 4.96% Analog Devices 19.00% 13.92% 8.87%

Summary

Analog Devices beats SiTime on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

