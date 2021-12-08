Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 285.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

TMO stock opened at $628.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The stock has a market cap of $247.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $613.37 and its 200 day moving average is $555.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

