Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

