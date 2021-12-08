FY2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $32.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $32.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $716.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $711.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $337.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $10,957,508. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

