FY2021 EPS Estimates for Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lowered by Analyst

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Salzgitter in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%.

SZGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

