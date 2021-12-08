Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

ASND opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after buying an additional 103,056 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

