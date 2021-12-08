J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.64.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 192.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

