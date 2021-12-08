SVB Leerink Boosts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $43.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.35% from the company’s current price.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

