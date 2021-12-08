Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

NYSE:TOL opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.