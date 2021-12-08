HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4,273.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

