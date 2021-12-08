National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Grid by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after buying an additional 130,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

