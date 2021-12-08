$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $0.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of ASO opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

