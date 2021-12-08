Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chewy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $413,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

