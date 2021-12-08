Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

