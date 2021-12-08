Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,375 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,334,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.