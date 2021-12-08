Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,846 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,846 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 84.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Shares of OC stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

