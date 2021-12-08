Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $484,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $298,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

