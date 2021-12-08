Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after buying an additional 914,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

