Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,300 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth $278,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,630 shares of company stock worth $24,921,569 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.98. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $321.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 476.92, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

