Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,600 AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $856,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,463,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 848.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,198 shares of company stock worth $1,704,132 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.