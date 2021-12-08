Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells C$104,000.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,331,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,662,804.80.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

