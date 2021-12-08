Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.71 and a one year high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

