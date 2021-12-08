Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

WPM stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

